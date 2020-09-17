Medical marijuana dispensary license approved for Coralville

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A state licensed medical marijuana dispensary may open in Coralville, which would be the first in the Corridor.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Thursday it plans to award two new medical marijuana dispensary licenses — one to the Iowa Cannabis Company East in Coralville and one to the Cannabis Patient Network in Council Bluffs.

The firms have until Friday to accept. Otherwise, the state could choose among five other applications — including two for Cedar Rapids and two others for the Iowa City area — that met the state’s minimum criteria.

The new licenses follow the March closures of dispensaries in Davenport and Council Bluffs. The state still has licensed dispensaries in Waterloo, Sioux City and Windsor Heights. Iowa law allows only five dispensary licenses.

There have been other setbacks this year for medical marijuana entrepreneurs in Iowa.