Medicaid denials overturned increased ‘891 percent’ following privatization, state auditor says

Denied services for Medicaid members increased dramatically following the 2016 switch to managed care, according to a new report from the Iowa State Auditor’s Office.

That, in combination with a sharp decrease in the number of denial or reduction of benefits being upheld by an independent judge, indicates the state needs to provide more oversight to prevent insurance companies from illegally denying health care to Iowans, the Iowa State Auditor said.

“Long story short, Iowans are not getting what they paid for,” said Auditor Rob Sand in an interview Wednesday with The Gazette. “When I say that I mean taxpayers are not getting what they're paying for and Medicaid members are not getting the medical care that they're legally entitled to get.”

The report, published on the state auditor’s website, covers the period between July 1, 2013 through Aug. 31, 2019. It studies the difference in outcomes in appeals filed before April 1, 2016 — or pre-privatization — and appeals filed after April 1, 2016 — or post-privatization.

Following privatization, the number of instances a court overturned a decision by a managed-care organization to reduce or deny services to a Medicaid member increased 891 percent. That’s an increase from 11 overturned cases before the switch to managed care to 109 overturned cases following privatization — or an increase of 98 overturned cases.

At the same time, the number of instances a judge agreed with the reduction or denial of services decreased 72 percent. That’s a decrease from 417 upheld denials to 116 upheld denials, or a difference of 301 cases.

“The combination of these two measurements shows privatized Medicaid in Iowa for the period reviewed is less likely to treat members according to the law than the pre-privatization system,” the report states.

In 2016, the state switched its Medicaid program from a government-managed fee-for-service model to a managed-care system. Under the managed-care model, private insurance companies — called managed-care organizations — are contracted through the state to provide services to the thousands of disabled or poor Iowans who qualify for Medicaid.

Medicaid benefits in Iowa currently are administered by two managed-care organizations — Amerigroup and Iowa Total Care.

Under federal regulation, Medicaid members have the opportunity for a State Fair Hearing if their claim for medical services is denied or reduced. If the appeal fits the criteria for a hearing, a judge with the Department of Inspections and Appeals reviews the case.

The report analyzed 5,074 appeal cases in period between July 2013 and August 2019.

Sand said the report studied Medicaid members who received services from a managed-care organization during the pre-privatization period and continued to receive services under a managed-care organization following privatization.

The total number of appeals dropped 45 percent following the switch to managed care in 2016, the report states. It further says that 891 percent figure calculated by the State Auditor’s Office shows privatization “substantially increased the number of illegal denials of care in Iowa.”

Sand said they believe this trend in State Fair Hearing appeals outcomes is a result of issues within the managed-care organizations’ administrative processes. The report, however, did not draw any specific conclusions.

“The cause of that issue, whether it's expertise or poor training or whatever, doesn't really change the bottom line,” Sand said.

In response to the report’s statement that the managed-care organizations illegally denied Medicaid services, the Iowa Department of Human Services acknowledged contract compliance “is something that requires diligent oversight.”

“We are reviewing all the conclusions in your report to compare with notices of non-compliance and remedies issued for similar time frames,” Iowa Medicaid Director Elizabeth Matney wrote in a letter to the State Auditor’s Office.

However, the state human services agency — which oversees Iowa Medicaid — pushed back on the auditor’s conclusions.

Officials questioned the methodology used to determine the difference in appeals outcomes before and after privatization. They said because managed-care organizations conduct their own review before an appeal hearing is granted, it “inherently creates skewed results” in the comparison groups.

“In short, we believe that much more information would be needed to substantiate that a higher number of ‘reversed’ administrative law judge state fair hearing dispositions was caused by managed care,” Matney said in the letter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0