Mathis lists more than 100 endorsements

More than 100 Iowa Democratic elected officials and leaders have endorsed state Sen. Liz Mathis’ campaign for the Iowa U.S. House 1st District seat.

Mathis announced earlier this week she will challenge Marion Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson in 2022.

“These leaders know that Iowa families, small businesses, and communities deserve better than the broken promises and political games we’re seeing in Washington, D.C., and I’m glad to have them with me in this race,” Mathis said.

Iowa’s lone Democratic member of Congress, 3rd District Rep. Cindy Axne, said the House “needs people who not only listen, but who take the concerns they’re hearing from Iowans and turn them into action.”

“That’s who Liz Mathis has been her entire life, and that’s why I need her working with me in Congress to deliver for Iowans,” Axne said.

In addition to Axne, Mathis has received endorsements from former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, Dave Loebsack and Bruce Braley.

Iowa’s current statewide elected officials — Attorney General Tom Miller, State Auditor Rob Sand and State Treasurer Mike Fitzgerald — are backing Mathis, as well as former lieutenant governors Patty Judge and Sally Pederson, and former first lady Christie Vilsack.