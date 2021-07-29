Mathis lists more than 100 endorsements

More than 100 Iowa Democratic elected officials and leaders have endorsed state Sen. Liz Mathis’ campaign for the Iowa U.S. House 1st District seat.
Mathis announced earlier this week she will challenge Marion Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson in 2022.
“These leaders know that Iowa families, small businesses, and communities deserve better than the broken promises and political games we’re seeing in Washington, D.C., and I’m glad to have them with me in this race,” Mathis said.
Iowa’s lone Democratic member of Congress, 3rd District Rep. Cindy Axne, said the House “needs people who not only listen, but who take the concerns they’re hearing from Iowans and turn them into action.”
“That’s who Liz Mathis has been her entire life, and that’s why I need her working with me in Congress to deliver for Iowans,” Axne said.
In addition to Axne, Mathis has received endorsements from former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, Dave Loebsack and Bruce Braley.
Iowa’s current statewide elected officials — Attorney General Tom Miller, State Auditor Rob Sand and State Treasurer Mike Fitzgerald — are backing Mathis, as well as former lieutenant governors Patty Judge and Sally Pederson, and former first lady Christie Vilsack.
Mathis, who has served in the Iowa Senate for 10 years, has been endorsed by 14 Democratic colleagues and 34 state representatives. Endorsers include Linn County Supervisors Ben Rogers and Stacey Walker, Linn County Recorder Joan McCalmant and Treasurer Sharon Gonzalez as well as former legislator and current member of the Cedar Rapids City Council Tyler Olson, and Ann Poe of the Cedar Rapids City Council.
Those endorsing her include:
Tony Bisignano, Iowa State Senator
Joe Bolkcom, Iowa State Senator
Claire Celsi, Iowa State Senator
Bill Dotzler, Iowa State Senator
Eric Giddens, Iowa State Senator
Rob Hogg, Iowa State Senator
Pam Jochum, Iowa State Senator
Kevin Kinney, Iowa State Senator
Jim Lykam, Iowa State Senator
Janet Petersen, Iowa State Senator
Amanda Ragan, Iowa State Senator
Jackie Smith, Iowa State Senator
Todd Taylor, Iowa State Senator
Sarah Trone Garriott, Iowa State Senator
Ako Abdul-Samad, Iowa State Representative
Marti Anderson, Iowa State Representative
Liz Bennett, Iowa State Representative
Christina Bohannan, Iowa State Representative
Wes Breckenridge, Iowa State Representative
Timi Brown-Powers, Iowa State Representative
Sue Cahill, Iowa State Representative
Molly Donahue, Iowa State Representative
Tracy Ehlert, Iowa State Representative
John Forbes, Iowa State Representative
Ruth Ann Gaines, Iowa State Representative
Eric Gjerde, Iowa State Representative
Chris Hall, Iowa State Representative
Steve Hansen, Iowa State Representative
Bruce Hunter, Iowa State Representative
Chuck Isenhart, Iowa State Representative
Dave Jacoby, Iowa State Representative
Lindsay James, Iowa State Representative
Bob Kressig, Iowa State Representative
Monica Kurth, Iowa State Representative
Mary Mascher, Iowa State Representative
Charlie McConkey, Iowa State Representative
Brian Meyer, Iowa State Representative
Amy Nielsen, Iowa State Representative
Rick Olson, Iowa State Representative
Todd Prichard, Iowa State Representative
Kirsten Running-Marquardt, Iowa State Representative
Art Staed, Iowa State Representative
Kristin Sunde, Iowa State Representative
Phyllis Thede, Iowa State Representative
Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, Iowa State Representative
Dave Williams, Iowa State Representative
Cindy Winckler, Iowa State Representative
Mary Wolfe, Iowa State Representative
Sharon Gonzalez, Linn County Treasurer
Ben Rogers, Linn County Supervisor
Stacey Walker, Linn County Supervisor
Joan McCalmant, Linn County Recorder
Linda Laylin, Black Hawk County Supervisor
Tom Little, Black Hawk County Supervisor
Craig White, Black Hawk County Supervisor
Tony Thompson, Black Hawk County Sheriff
Tyler Olson, Cedar Rapids City Council
Ann Poe, Cedar Rapids City Council
Sharon Juon, Waterloo City Council
Bob Dvorsky, Former Iowa State Senator
Mike Gronstal, Former Iowa State Senator
Beverly Hannon, Former Iowa State Senator
Rita Hart, Former State Senator
Bill Heckroth, Former Iowa State Senator
Wally Horn, Former Iowa State Senator
Bob Rush, Former Iowa State Senator
Brian Schoenjahn, Former Iowa State Senator
Steve Sodders, Former Iowa State Senator
Nate Willems, Former State Senator
Deborah Berry, Former Iowa State Representative
Ro Foege, Former Iowa State Representative
Doris Kelley, Former Iowa State Representative
Andy McKean, Former Iowa State Representative
Bob Osterhaus, Former Iowa State Representative
Patti Ruff, Former Iowa State Representative
Mark Smith, Former Iowa State Representative
Sally Stutsman, Former Iowa State Representative
Jane Teaford, Former Iowa State Representative
Roger Thomas, Former Iowa State Representative
William Witt, Former Iowa State Representative
Lee Clancey, Former Cedar Rapids Mayor
Brent Oleson, Former Linn County Supervisor
Linda Langston, Former Linn County Supervisor
Scott Brennan, Former Iowa Democratic Party Chair
Andy McGuire, Former Iowa Democratic Party Chair
Sue Dvorsky, Former Iowa Democratic Party Chair
Roxanne Conlin, Former U.S. Senate Candidate
Theresa Greenfield, Former U.S. Senate Candidate
Monica Vernon, Former Congressional Candidate
Deidre DeJear, Former Candidate for Secretary of State
Tim Gannon, Former Candidate for Secretary of Agriculture
Shari Flatt, Community Leader
Jen Neumann, Community Leader
Amy Reasner, Community Leader
Bill Stumpf, Disability Rights Activist
Kyle Stumpf, Disability Rights Activist
Danny Homan, Retired President of AFSCME Council 61
