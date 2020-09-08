 Skip to main content
Mason City sees cold, rainy weather this week
Mason City sees cold, rainy weather this week

Those frequenting the Mason City area Tuesday and Wednesday will benefit from bundling up.

As the fall season looms, both Tuesday and Wednesday are slated to reach highs of only 50 degrees, according to the National Weather service. Tuesday night's low is expected to near 43 degrees, and on Wednesday, the low is 42.

Tuesday showers are ongoing, potentially until about 10 p.m. tonight, and likewise, Wednesday's forecast shows a 100% chance of rain throughout the day.

Moving into the weekend, it looks like there will be some respite from the cold temperatures. The chance for rain showers falls to 20 percent on Thursday, and the high temperature is expected to near 60 degrees, followed by a Friday high of about 65, followed by a Saturday high of 71.

Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

