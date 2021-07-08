 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mason City now accepting applications for its forgivable loan programs
0 comments
alert top story

Mason City now accepting applications for its forgivable loan programs

{{featured_button_text}}
Mason City Hall (copy 2)

Mason City Hall

 Lisa Grouette

The city of Mason City announced Thursday it's now accepting applications for its forgivable loan programs.

Through the Downtown Revitalization Loan (DoRL) and the Corridor Revitalization Loan (CoRL) programs, the city provides assistance for improving commercial properties in downtown Mason City and "older commercial corridors" along North and South Federal Avenue and Highway 122 in the central part of the city.

The programs offer a forgivable loan that can match the applicant's secured funds up to $30,000. If the loan recipient maintains the funded improvements for at least seven years, the loan can be forgiven. 

The program's purpose is to improve aesthetics and increase the taxable value of commercial property in the downtown and commercial corridor areas. In the downtown area, multi-family projects are also eligible for the program.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Applications will be accepted by the Mason City Development Services Department from now through Aug. 13, a press release from the department said.  

Applications will be scored and reviewed by the forgivable loan review committee, and the best-scoring applications will be recommended for loan approval by the Mason City Council.

Once approved, projects have up to a year to begin construction.

Application materials, maps of eligible areas and more detailed information can be found at the city's website, www.masoncity.net; from there, click on the "Business" menu and choose "Economic Development" for links to CoRL and DoRL program information.

For additional questions, contact the Development Services Department at 641-421-3626 or email Director Steven Van Steenhuyse at svansteenhuyse@masoncity.net.

$1 for 3 months to support local journalism

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Vigil held for Florida building collapse victims

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UI student faces immigration limbo
Govt-and-politics

UI student faces immigration limbo

Pareen Mhatre has lived in Iowa for nearly 21 years. But as she enters her final year at the University of Iowa, the biomedical engineering major fears she will have to win a lottery to stay in the United States.

State revenue rebounds in big way
Govt-and-politics

State revenue rebounds in big way

  • Updated

Iowa posted double-digit growth in tax collections for fiscal 202,1 which probably will translate into a whopping state budget surplus once the books officially close in September, officials said Thursday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News