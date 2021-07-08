Mason City now accepting applications for its forgivable loan programs

The city of Mason City announced Thursday it's now accepting applications for its forgivable loan programs.

Through the Downtown Revitalization Loan (DoRL) and the Corridor Revitalization Loan (CoRL) programs, the city provides assistance for improving commercial properties in downtown Mason City and "older commercial corridors" along North and South Federal Avenue and Highway 122 in the central part of the city.

The programs offer a forgivable loan that can match the applicant's secured funds up to $30,000. If the loan recipient maintains the funded improvements for at least seven years, the loan can be forgiven.

The program's purpose is to improve aesthetics and increase the taxable value of commercial property in the downtown and commercial corridor areas. In the downtown area, multi-family projects are also eligible for the program.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Applications will be accepted by the Mason City Development Services Department from now through Aug. 13, a press release from the department said.

Applications will be scored and reviewed by the forgivable loan review committee, and the best-scoring applications will be recommended for loan approval by the Mason City Council.

Once approved, projects have up to a year to begin construction.