Mason City mask requirement takes effect

11. Severability.

In the event that any section, provision, term, or requirement of this policy is deemed invalid, illegal, or unenforceable by a controlling Court of Law or by Federal, State or Local statute, code or ordinance, such section, provision, term, or requirement shall be excluded to the extent that it has been deemed invalid, illegal, or unenforceable. All other sections, provisions, terms, and requirements shall remain in full force and effect.

REMEMBER – A face covering is not intended to replace the protection of staying home when you are ill. No one is allowed to enter City Hall if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or if they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

While the terms, locations, area designations, etc. in this document are specific to City Hall, the general procedures will apply to other facilities. Each department may have supplemental policies and guidelines for specific facilities and operations that must be adhered to based on departmental needs.

City staff is asking residents help slow the spread of COVID-19 by doing their part to keep family, friends, neighbors and our community safe. The City’s priority is protecting the health and safety of our residents and continuing to serve you.