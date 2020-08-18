Mason City Community School District refines Return to Learn plan

Return to Learn
The Mason City Community Schools Board discussed refinements to the district's Return to Learn plan at its Monday night meeting.
To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Mason City's public schools will have a number of practices in place. Students and staff are required to self-screen before entering the school: those running fevers or exhibiting other symptoms aligning with COVID-19 should not enter the school building.
All students, staff and visitors will be required to wear face masks in school buildings and on school buses; the school district will make extra masks available for those who may need them.
When a student is tested for COVID-19, if the test result is negative or an alternate diagnosis is made, they will be allowed to return to school after they no longer have a fever and don't exhibit any other symptoms. If the test result is positive, they can't return to school for at least 10 days after their symptoms began, and they must be symptom free and exhibit no fever for 24 hours.
Under current guidelines, staff can be considered "critical personnel" in the case of staffing shortages and return to work if they are asymptomatic. If a staff member shows symptoms, they will be sent home and self-screen until they are able to return.
The school district will continue to work with CG Public Health as COVID-19 circumstances and recommended practices change and evolve.
Generally speaking, the school district's Return to Learn plan options fall into one of three categories, of which a significant component is the county's 14-day positive transmission rate. Additional factors could also come into play, and decisions would be made in collaboration with CG Public Health.
As of Aug. 17, Cerro Gordo County's transmission rate was 10.5%, according to a document provided by the school board, which would place it in the hybrid learning plan category ahead of its Aug. 24 start date, as is currently the plan.
If the transmission rate were less than 5%, completely in-person classes could potentially take place; 6 to 14% would fall under the "moderate" category, where a hybrid model would be in place; and 15 to 20% along with a 10% rate of student/staff absenteeism could call for a hybrid or 2-week continuous learning plan — if approved by Iowa's Department of Education. If the positive spread rate was above 20% and more than 10% of students/staff were absent, extended continuous learning would take place if approved by the Department of Education.
To combat COVID-19 outbreaks in school, depending on the scenario, the school district would have the authority to move one or several classrooms to continuous learning for a two-week time period. To close an entire school building or district, however, approval would be needed by the Department of Education.
A number of measures will be in place in the building to better maintain social distancing: classrooms will have hand sanitizer and cleaning materials (including PH7Q), hallways will be marked with tape, bubbler and spigot drinking fountains will be shut off (though bottle fillers will remain operational), and informational signs will be hung, to name a few.
Starting Aug. 31, sack lunches will be available to students on days when they are attending class online. Meals can be picked up or sent home on Mondays between 9:45 and 10:15 a.m. Students must be signed up for sack lunches, which can be done by calling Sarah Mariner at 641-421-4501 or emailing samariner@masoncityschools.org. You will need to provide student name(s), as well as what days they'll be attending school, or whether they're participating in continuous learning.
As of Monday evening, about a hundred students were signed up for lunches.
When it comes to getting to and from school, buses will be sanitized between routes, with deeper cleanings taking place on Wednesdays. Face coverings will also be a requirement to ride the bus — masks will be provided for those without.
For more information on Mason City's Return to Learn plans, visit returntolearn.masoncityschools.org.
Annual notifications
Additionally, two annual notifications were brought forward.
The first: per board policy 711.2, cameras will be used on school buses during transportation to and from school, as well as on field trips, curricular and extracurricular events to monitor student behavior. Videos are subject to school district confidentiality, board policy and administrative regulations. Buses equipped with recording devices will have the notice: "This bus is equipped with a recording/audio monitoring system."
Secondly, student directory information (code 402.3), which contains general information about students, including a student's name, grade level, extracurricular activities, degrees, awards, photograph and other information, is compiled annually for internal use. Before it is published or general information is provided to the public, families can opt out of having their children listed in the directory by submitting a written objection to the administrator before Sept. 15. Objections must be made annually.
Approvals
Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.