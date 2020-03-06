Man who threw water on Steve King placed on probation

An Iowa native now living in Lafayette, Colorado, Gibbins approached a table at which King was seated at a Fort Dodge restaurant on March 22, asked King if he was Steve King and then threw a cup of water at him. The water splashed on the Republican congressman and another person sitting at the table.

Gibbins was restrained by a customer, then arrested after police arrived.

Though a federal sentencing formula determined a prison sentence of up to six months was appropriate, Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Duax and defense attorney Paul Statler agreed in sentencing memorandums filed with the court that probation was appropriate.

It was a tough recommendation for the U.S. Justice Department, Duax said. King was not injured, he said, but the incident has affected how he feels in public.

Duax said Gibbins will face serious consequences besides prison. He now has a criminal conviction, which could disqualify him for jobs he applies for after completing college. Duax said he can't speak for everyone in the public, but Gibbins' prosecution in itself sends a message to others who may consider assaulting a congressman.

"They know now you are going to be hauled into court, you are going to be arrested," Duax said.