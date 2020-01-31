Making lemonade

Minors could operate lemonade stands and sell other food without fear of local regulations shutting them down under legislation approved by the House State Government Committee.

HSB 554 calls for applying “common sense” to food and licensing regulations by exempting from the definition of food establishment a stand operated by a minor.

Rep. Ray Sorensen, R-Greenfield, said the legislation was in response to a couple of cases where law enforcement stopped children from selling lemonade and treats.

“We wanted to make sure common sense prevailed,” Sorensen said. “My kids ran a lemonade stand. We didn’t know it was illegal. So we donated the money to the city park.”

He called the food stands a good opportunity “for kids to get into commerce and service to the community.”

Current law treats those food sales like a commercial establishment. Under his proposal, the food could not be prepared on-site.

