MacNider Museum launches art online each day to help keep families busy at home

To help keep families busy at home these next few weeks, Mason City's MacNider Art Museum has developed online activities for use at home.
"Although the MacNider Art Museum is open at this time, we understand the concern of people attending the Museum in person," said Director Edith Blanchard in a press release. "Educational videos and contests will be posted both on our website and our Facebook page as they are created."
Mondays: The museum will host an art challenge where the participant will be asked to draw or paint something at home. The subject matter will be posted every Monday at noon. Submit your completed picture digitally by 8 a.m. Friday to be entered in a drawing for museum-related prizes by age category.
Age groups are 18+, 13-17, 8-12 and 7 and under. You don't have to be a Mason City resident to participate.
Entries must be submitted by emailing pictures to lthompson@masoncity.net or sent to the museum through Facebook Messenger. Entries cannot be dropped off at the museum.
Tuesdays and Thursdays: Learn about a piece of art in the museum's collection. "Art Talks" will be hosted by the Museum Director and Curator and will discuss the various works for about 10-15 minutes. Art talks will be posted at noon each of these days. Feel free to contact the museum to suggest pieces for discussion.
Wednesdays: Museum educators will demonstrate how to make art using household items. Videos will be posted at noon and every attempt will be made to adjust the project to various age levels.
Fridays: The museum will post a gallery of submitted community artwork submitted during the art challenge and announce winners at noon. Winners can elect to pick up their prize at a later date.
Saturdays: The museum will post an activity page out of its coloring and activity book, which highlights works in the collection.
Sundays: The museum will post a make-and-take video and will leave kits at the museum available to be picked up starting at 9 a.m. on Monday. You don't need to enter the museum to pick them up; kits will be available in the museum's sheltered doorway.
Kits are available on a first come, first serve basis and will contain all necessary items, but not items you may already have at home, like scissors and glue. The video posted the prior evening will have all the information needed to create the project.
"We hope that during this concerning time, the museum can bring enjoyment into the lives of our citizens through the therapy of art," Blanchard added.
The MacNider Museum remains open at this time, encouraging visitors to practice social distancing if they attend. Classes for all age groups and the ceramics studio are closed until further notice.
The museum is free and open to the public. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. More information can be found on the museum's website at macniderart.org, on its Facebook page, or by calling 641-421-3666.