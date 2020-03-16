MacNider Museum launches art online each day to help keep families busy at home

Wednesdays: Museum educators will demonstrate how to make art using household items. Videos will be posted at noon and every attempt will be made to adjust the project to various age levels.

Fridays: The museum will post a gallery of submitted community artwork submitted during the art challenge and announce winners at noon. Winners can elect to pick up their prize at a later date.

Saturdays: The museum will post an activity page out of its coloring and activity book, which highlights works in the collection.

Sundays: The museum will post a make-and-take video and will leave kits at the museum available to be picked up starting at 9 a.m. on Monday. You don't need to enter the museum to pick them up; kits will be available in the museum's sheltered doorway.

Kits are available on a first come, first serve basis and will contain all necessary items, but not items you may already have at home, like scissors and glue. The video posted the prior evening will have all the information needed to create the project.

"We hope that during this concerning time, the museum can bring enjoyment into the lives of our citizens through the therapy of art," Blanchard added.