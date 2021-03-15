 Skip to main content
Listen Now: Episode 25 of "...Just To Be Nominated": The Academy Awards
Listen Now: Episode 25 of "...Just To Be Nominated": The Academy Awards

Last time you heard from us, we were going over the big winners and losers at the Golden Globe awards.

This time, since just this morning the Academy announced their nominations, we wanted to chew the fat and share our thoughts!

Below is our roundup, along with links to where you can stream them.

Next up we will be back here in a couple of weeks to factor the Screen Actors Guild award winners into our respective Oscar algorithms so make sure you're subscribed to the show on whatever service you're listening to us now on.

"...Just to be Nominated" is hosted and produced by Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee, along with Bruce Miller, the editor of the Sioux City Journal, and Jared McNett, a reporter for the Globe Gazette in Mason City, Iowa.

To listen to more episodes of "...Just To Be Nominated," visit https://omny.fm/shows/just-to-be-nominated/playlists.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

