Listen Now: Episode 25 of "...Just To Be Nominated": The Academy Awards

Last time you heard from us, we were going over the big winners and losers at the Golden Globe awards.
This time, since just this morning the Academy announced their nominations, we wanted to chew the fat and share our thoughts!
Below is our roundup, along with links to where you can stream them.
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm 2020
- Judas and the Black Messiah 2021
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom 2020
- Mank 2020
- Minari 2020
- Nomadland 2020
- One Night in Miami… 2020
- Pieces of a Woman 2020
- Promising Young Woman 2020
- The United States vs. Billie Holiday 2021
Next up we will be back here in a couple of weeks to factor the Screen Actors Guild award winners into our respective Oscar algorithms so make sure you're subscribed to the show on whatever service you're listening to us now on.
"...Just to be Nominated" is hosted and produced by Chris Lay, the podcast operations manager for Lee, along with Bruce Miller, the editor of the Sioux City Journal, and Jared McNett, a reporter for the Globe Gazette in Mason City, Iowa.
To listen to more episodes of "...Just To Be Nominated," visit https://omny.fm/shows/just-to-be-nominated/playlists.
