LGBTQ legislation issues in Iowa

The leader of the One Iowa LGBTQ advocacy group said the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning Iowans are under “relentless assault” at the Capitol during the Iowa legislative session.

One Iowa Action Executive Director Courtney Reyes says at least 13 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced this session by Republican legislators – second nationally only to Missouri with 14.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A group of nine state representatives and one senator have filed separate bills seeking to protect religious freedom for Iowa businesses that choose not to engage in transactions or provide services in situations that violate their conscience or are counter to their beliefs and moral convictions.

Sen. Dennis Guth, R-Klemme, who could not be reached Friday, also filed a more expansive version (Senate File 2194) that covered religious freedom: declared marriage in Iowa only should be between one man and one woman; provided that gender should be the designation of male or female established at birth; and sets forth that life begins at conception.

“While we are not surprised, we are deeply saddened and upset that legislators continue to focus on stripping protections from marginalized groups rather than ensuring that Iowans have accessible health care, world-class educational opportunities and high- quality jobs,” Reyes said in a statement. “We will stand and fight this discriminatory agenda to the very end, and we will win,” she added.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0