Legislator wants to limit supervisors’ salaries to median income

DES MOINES — State Rep. Louie Zumbach is a “big believer” in local control, but when local officials won’t listen to their constituents, “it falls on me.”

Zumbach, a Coggon Republican, has introduced legislation to limit salaries for county supervisors to no more than the median income in the county.

In Linn County where he lives, that would be about $65,000 — far less than the current $115,726 annual salary for each of the three county board members.

His legislation has nothing to do with the possibility he’ll run for county board this fall, Zumbach said Thursday. He hasn’t made a decision on whether to seek re-election to a third term or run for supervisor.

After rebuffing pay raises for the last two years, Linn County supervisors agreed in March to accept increases worth over 11 percent — from $103,889 to $115,726 — to put the three of them on par with the annual salaries for the county recorder, auditor and treasurer.

Zumbach doesn’t think that’s what Linn County residents expect of their supervisors.