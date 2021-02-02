Legislator seeks oversight of Iowa Supreme Court

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Using the court’s finding of a right to an abortion in the Iowa Constitution as an example, Hite said lawmakers who disagree with that ruling are currently using the constitutional amendment process to declare there is no constitutional right to an abortion.

“And never does it require more than a simple majority of this Legislature” to put an amendment on the ballot for voter approval, Hite said. “So my worry is that actually, by passing this bill, we make it harder for the Legislature to have the final say.”

“And I agree the Legislature should have — and I believe does have — the final say,” he added.

In addition to concerns about the practical application of the bill, others raised constitutional issues.

“This is a separation of powers issue,” Kelly Myers of the Iowa County Attorneys Association said. “It is the role of the courts, frankly, to determine if the laws that are made in this building indeed hold up under the constitution.”

The proposal doesn’t hold to the idea of three separate, coequal branches of government — the executive, the legislative and the judicial, Damian Thompson of Iowa Safe Schools said.