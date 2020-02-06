Legislation seeks to prevent employees from being forced to get microchipped

Legislation seeking to prevent private companies and government agencies from forcing employees to be “microchipped” for entry and tracking purposes got its first swipe of approval Wednesday from a House Judiciary subcommittee.
Backers of such implantation say it’s about convenience and security in allowing employees to use the microchip in their hands to enter work spaces or as a way to keep workers out of restricted areas. But opponents worried the chips could be used to track employees when they’re not at work.
Rep. Joe Mitchell, R-Wayland told Wednesday’s subcommittee meeting that no employee should be forced to get a chip implanted.
“I think it’s creepy,” he noted. “I think it’s a good bill.”
House Study Bill 580 advanced for consideration by the full House Judiciary Committee.