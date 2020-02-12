Legislation could block gun access to someone with evidence of threat to self, others

Members of the Iowa chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America applauded extreme risk legislation introduced by two minority House Democrats on Tuesday.

The bill would empower law enforcement officers to ask a court to temporarily block a person’s access to guns if there is evidence they pose a threat to themselves or others.

House Minority Whip Jo Oldson, D-Des Moines, and Rep. Kristin Sunde, D-West Des Moines, said the bill is needed to curb gun-related deaths in Iowa and would make Iowa the 18th state to adopt such legislation.

“Not only do extreme risk laws save lives — they also have the support of the majority of Iowans,” said Traci Kennedy, a volunteer with the Iowa chapter of Moms Demand Action. “As a gun owner myself, I can tell you it is possible to put an end to this gun violence and protect responsible gun owners’ right to own a gun.”

On average, 212 people in Iowa die by gun suicide every year — equaling 80 percent of all gun deaths in the state, according to the organization, which also reported that in the last decade, gun deaths have increased 24 percent in Iowa.

