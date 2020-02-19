Lee Enterprises touts digital growth and BH Media acquisition

Lee Enterprises highlighted its continued digital growth while touting its recent acquisition of Berkshire Hathaway newspapers at its annual shareholder meeting Wednesday morning in Davenport.
Lee is the Davenport-based parent company of the Quad-City Times, Dispatch-Argus and Muscatine Journal, as well as other newspapers across the country, such as the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the Arizona Daily Star. It announced its acquisition of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Media Group’s holdings in late January.
Tim Millage, Lee’s chief financial officer, said 75% of expected synergies in the purchase of BH Media Group will be realized in the first 12 months of the deal. Combined efforts are slated to save between $20 million and $25 million, Lee officials have said.
Some of the positive digital growth updates reported included Lee reaching 100,000 digital-only subscribers, and digital advertising making up 40% of the company’s total ad revenue.
Lee officials also fielded a few questions about some recent large share purchases that were disclosed in Securities Exchange Commission filings.
MNG Enterprises Inc., the business name for Alden Global Capital, bought 3.4 million shares, 5.9% of the company’s available stock, the same day Lee announced the Berkshire Hathaway deal, according to SEC filings.
Alden also has recently increased its ownership stake in Tribune newspapers, and through its majority ownership of Digital First Media, it owns more than 50 daily newspapers. It has gained a reputation of slashing jobs and was once called “a destroyer of newspapers" in The New York Times.
MNG Enterprises wrote in its SEC filing that it intends to "engage in discussions with management and/or the (Lee's) Board of Directors about certain operational and strategic matters, including, but not limited to, the recently announced acquisition of Berkshire Hathaway’s newspaper operations and matters.”
According to Kevin Mowbray, president and CEO of Lee, and Chairman Mary Junck, Alden did not engage Lee in any talks ahead of Wednesday’s meeting.
You have free articles remaining.
“We think going forward, it will have no effect on our operation,” Junck said. “We’ve very familiar with Alden’s role in the industry.”
She added, “We’re monitoring the situation very carefully, as is our full board.”
Alden wasn’t alone in buying up Lee shares recently. BlackRock, one of the world's largest financial asset managers, bought about 3.1 million shares, or 5.5%, on Dec. 31, according to an SEC filing.
Another entity, Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC, bought about 4.35 million shares, or 7.4% of the company’s available stock, on Dec. 31.
Combined, those three entities have purchased 18.8% of Lee’s shares.
Mowbray said Wednesday that Franklin Mutual Advisers and BlackRock “are valued shareholders. We don’t feel that they fall into the same category as Alden.”
He said there has not been much feedback from any of the three entities after each one’s respective share purchases, which he called normal.
Mowbray also said several other new shareholders came onboard in recent weeks after the BH Media Group acquisition.
“We had over 40 million shares trade on the day of the announcement, and several new shareholders came into the company, and Alden is just one of them," he said. "They have a very minor stake at this point, at 6%."
A paragraph in a recent Lee SEC filing seemed to indicate that Lee Enterprises could use unissued and unreserved common stock, if its board of directors chooses, “to issue shares to persons friendly to current management or to issue preferred stock with terms that could render more difficult or discourage an attempt to obtain control of us by means of a merger, tender off, proxy contest or otherwise, thereby protecting the continuity of our management,” the filing said.
When asked Wednesday, Mowbray said, “That’s not something the board is anticipating doing at this time.”