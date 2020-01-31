Leach endorses Weld
Leach endorses Weld

William (Bill) Weld

Former Governor of Massachusetts, Bill Weld, left and former U.S. Rep. from Iowa Jim Leach, appeared together as Weld campaigned against President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination for president at the Hotel Blackhawk in Davenport, Friday. 

 Kevin Schmidt,

Former Iowa Congressman Jim Leach, a Republican from Davenport, has endorsed Republican presidential candidate Bill Weld, the former governor of Massachusetts.

Weld and former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh are presenting a primary challenge to GOP President Donald Trump, although most expect few Republican voters will stray from the president.

Leach served 15 terms in the U.S. House.

“Bill is a mixture of a (Ronald) Reagan and Bob Ray Republican,” Leach said, referring to the Republican former president and former Iowa governor. “He’s a fiscal conservative who, in the Bob Ray tradition, is an executive who understands that difficult choices have to be made. He believes in reining in deficits, and at the same time, addressing important contemporary issues, such as climate change. He is known for his thoughtfulness on policy. As a former federal prosecutor, he is committed to stamping out corruption.

“And he’s a good man, with a good family, who makes good friends — the kind of person any of us would be proud to know and honored to have in charge.”

