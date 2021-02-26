Lawmaker seeks to ban traffic cameras in Iowa, except along Cedar Rapids’ S-curve

But the biggest moneymakers for the city are the cameras on northbound and southbound J Avenue NE, north of the S-curve. The city issued 8,763 speeding citations across both locations in December, contributing the lion’s share of the approximately $596,000 in revenue for the month.

So far, all the devices have generated more than $4.68 million in fiscal 2021, the budget year ending June 30.

Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman told the three-member subcommittee crashes resulting in injury along I-380 where the cameras are in place are down 57.3 percent compared with the three years before the devices were installed. He also cited the cameras as the key reason there were no fatal crashes last year along the curve.

Jerman said the cameras provide 24/7 traffic monitoring so these devices can monitor motorist behavior at a lower cost than deploying officers to the areas.

Jerman said this allows him to send officers to areas that need police to fight crime and address quality-of-life.

He added the city has committed to using revenue from its automated traffic camera system to enhance public safety and to fund 27 police officer positions.