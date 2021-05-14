Lawmaker rejects claim of outside influence in Iowa election law changes

“We got the best practices to them,” she is quoted as saying. “We helped draft the bills.”

In a news release March 8, the day lawmakers gave final approval to SF 413, Anderson praised its passage, but took no credit for it other than to say she hoped “Iowa will continue to enact reforms based on the Heritage Foundation’s list of best practices.”

Kaufmann rejected her claim that Iowa lawmakers used model legislation from Heritage.

“I have seen none, I used none, I referenced none,” Kaufmann said. “I wouldn't think it was a bad thing if we did. We use model legislation all the time. This is not a circumstance when we did. Not a little bit. Not some. Not a tiny bit. Zero.”

According to its website, Heritage works with grassroots activists who leverage personal relationships with lawmakers to promote conservative principles.

“We made sure activists were calling the state legislators, getting support, showing up at their public hearings, giving testimony,” Anderson said. “Honestly, nobody even noticed. My team looked at each other and we’re like, ‘It can’t be that easy.’ ”