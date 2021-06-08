Law officers working to slow Iowa traffic deaths

The Iowa DOT director said his agency sees a lot of distractions but it is difficult to capture in crash data. In 2019, Marler said, distracted driving was identified as a contributing circumstance in nearly 1,100 crashes with distracted drivers more likely to be involved in rear-end collisions, changing lanes erratically or other crash-inducing behaviors that can be extremely dangerous.

Hoye said law enforcement agencies, safety groups and others worked unsuccessfully to get the Iowa Legislature to adopt a measure that would ban the use of hand-held devices while driving in Iowa, but he was “very optimistic” about a renewed effort by the newly formed traffic fatality reduction task force in the next session.

Sen. Waylon Brown, R-Osage, chairman of the Iowa Senate Transportation Committee, said Tuesday he shared that optimism and said he is working with Iowa DOT officials to build a coalition to get something done in 2022. “I don’t have a good reason as to why it stalled,” he said, but acknowledged Iowa House Republicans had concerns.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday, House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said his majority House GOP caucus members expressed concerns over the enforcement and personal freedom aspects of banning Iowa drivers from using hand-held devices.