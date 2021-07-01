Kelly lithograph finds home at MacNider Art Museum after donation in memory of longtime supporter

The MacNider Art Museum in Mason City has purchased a color lithograph by American artist Ellsworth Kelly in memory of longtime museum supporter Socrates Pappajohn.
"This piece clearly demonstrates the color field movement," said Museum Director Edith Blanchard. "Soc would frequently suggest when looking for new acquisitions to collect an Ellsworth Kelly piece, but the timing was never right to acquire one. I can think of no better artist to represent Soc in the Museum's collection."
Pappajohn was appointed to the Charles H. MacNider Museum Board of Trustees in 1973 where he served until his death in 2009. He was also instrumental in the creation of the MacNider Museum Foundation in 1996, "which allowed for the Museum to use bequests to further the Museum's financial stability," a release from the museum said.
A "lifelong supporter of the arts," the release continued, "Soc was an art enthusiast who spent many volunteer hours on (the) Museum's acquisition committee, assisting the staff in purchases that would become the core of the Museum's outstanding art collection. He pushed to acquire pieces that were the most representative of the particular artist in question in order to better educate the public."
Kelly, the artist, attended the School of Fine Arts in Boston and would later gain additional artistic experience abroad, during which ensued his transition from figurative artwork to abstract painting.
Kelly's works, "emphasized color, line and form instead of a recognizable figure," the release said. His reputation also grew for his contributions to the "color field movement," which is characterized by "large swaths of color across the canvas that creates an unbroken plane."
By the 1970s, Kelly began incorporating "signature curves" into his work, much like the piece donated to the museum. Kelly died in 2015; by then, the release said, he had become "one of the top abstract artists in the United States."
Interested in viewing the piece for yourself? Visitors are welcome at the museum Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with extended hours until 8 p.m. on Thursdays.
For more information about MacNider Art Museum's exhibits, programs, and events, visit www.macniderart.org or its Facebook page, or call 641-421-3666.
Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.