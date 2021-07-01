Kelly lithograph finds home at MacNider Art Museum after donation in memory of longtime supporter

The MacNider Art Museum in Mason City has purchased a color lithograph by American artist Ellsworth Kelly in memory of longtime museum supporter Socrates Pappajohn.

"This piece clearly demonstrates the color field movement," said Museum Director Edith Blanchard. "Soc would frequently suggest when looking for new acquisitions to collect an Ellsworth Kelly piece, but the timing was never right to acquire one. I can think of no better artist to represent Soc in the Museum's collection."

Pappajohn was appointed to the Charles H. MacNider Museum Board of Trustees in 1973 where he served until his death in 2009. He was also instrumental in the creation of the MacNider Museum Foundation in 1996, "which allowed for the Museum to use bequests to further the Museum's financial stability," a release from the museum said.

A "lifelong supporter of the arts," the release continued, "Soc was an art enthusiast who spent many volunteer hours on (the) Museum's acquisition committee, assisting the staff in purchases that would become the core of the Museum's outstanding art collection. He pushed to acquire pieces that were the most representative of the particular artist in question in order to better educate the public."