K-12 school and impasse

House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, held out hope legislative Republicans in the House and Senate will be able to close their $15 million difference on K-12 school aid for next year in time to beat Thursday’s statutory deadline.

House members voted 52-48 Tuesday to approve a 2.5 percent increase that matches the level requested by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

GOP legislators defended the funding level over charges by House Democrats it was inadequate when school officials say they need 3.75 percent.

A Democratic amendment to go to 3 percent failed, and Grassley said he was optimistic talks with majority GOP senators would yield a final agreement.

“I know we have the ability to fund this,” the House speaker said. Earlier this week, the Senate passed a 2.1 percent increase on a party-line vote.

Both chambers have approved legislation to provide increased funding to address funding inequities on transportation and per-pupil issues.

