K-12 funding measures advance

Education committees in the House and Senate each passed different K-12 funding bills Tuesday to boost financial resources for Iowa’s 327 public districts next school year.
The House panel voted 12-10 to advance legislation that would give Iowa school districts an 2.5 percent increase in state supplemental aid in fiscal 2021.
Across the rotunda, senators voted 8-5 to approve a 2.1 percent boost next year.
The Senate panel also unanimously approved a separate measure to provide more equity and transportation funding.
Overall, the House GOP education plan calls for a nearly $108 million increase for K-12 schools next year, while Senate Republicans’ approach is in the $92 million range.
House and Senate negotiators are expected to hammer out a compromise soon with a Feb. 13 deadline approaching.
Democrats in both chambers opposed the GOP bills, saying the proposed funding levels were inadequate and failed to keep pace with inflation.