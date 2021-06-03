Junque in the Trunk returns to Willowbrook Mall

Junque in the Trunk is back.

On Wednesdays starting June 3, from 5 to 8 p.m., Willowbrook Mall is once again hosting the annual event.

"Bring your junque and sell it out of your trunk," the event's press release advises.

Spaces to sell items are $10 per slot and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The location this year will be the southeast corner of Willowbrook Mall's rear parking lot along Sixth Street Southwest.

Junque in the Trunk will run through September. Willowbrook Mall is located at 1631 4th St. SW in Mason City.

