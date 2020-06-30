Judge hears arguments over Iowa abortion waiting period

The court should apply the same third-party standing requirements to Planned Parenthood as it does anybody else, he argued.

Ogden also argued that the title of bill explains what is in it — “An act relating to medical procedures including abortion and limitations regarding the withdrawal of a life-sustaining procedure from a minor child.”

That the bill passed on “a party-line vote” at the end of the session earlier this month wasn’t unusual, he said.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Mitchell Turner questioned Ogden on that timing. According to the information he said he read about the bill, he didn’t know if “abortion” was mentioned in the title before 10:18 p.m. that night. The bill then passed the Iowa House 40 minutes later.

It went to the Iowa Senate and passed about 4 a.m. without public debate. Most Iowans were probably asleep by then, he noted.

Ogden said it’s not uncommon that bills are passed at the last minute.

Turner noted there were other abortion bills introduced in the 2020 session that were subject to public debate — but none passed. He said it seemed like lawmakers didn’t want to pass an abortion bill.