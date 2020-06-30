Judge blocks 24-hour waiting period for abortions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Iowa judge issued an injunction halting the state’s latest abortion restriction, a 24-hour waiting period, on Tuesday, a day before the measure was set to become law.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the bill Monday, but the order issued by state court Judge Mitchell Turner prevents it from becoming law until a court can determine whether it’s constitutional.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland argued in a lawsuit filed last week that law was unconstitutional in the way it was passed in the middle of the night without public debate. The group said the law also violates the due process and equal protection rights of women seeking an abortion, much like a 72-hour waiting period law the Iowa Supreme Court struck down in 2018.

Turner said the lawsuit could succeed because evidence appears to show the amendment was passed “under highly unusual circumstances.” He also said he cannot overturn the 2018 court decision and that precedent suggests Planned Parenthood may succeed on other constitutional grounds.

“The Iowa Supreme Court already has made several determinations regarding mandatory delay laws and the obstacles they present to individuals seeking abortions, and these same parties had a full and fair opportunity to litigate those issues,” Turner said.