Jim Carlin, concerned with faith and freedom, seeks to climb the political ladder

A member of Morningside Assembly of God church, Carlin's faith is noticeable in some furnishings in his office -- the Bible on his bookshelf, a religious book for children in the waiting room, a pen stand on his desk engraved with the phrase "Jesus is Lord."

Though he often become animated about abortion, freedom, taxes and several other issues, Carlin speaks in a soft-ish voice. He maintains eye contact from across the large, handsome, somewhat weathered desk his mother, Claire, gave to him around the time when he moved to Sioux City three decades ago.

Carlin was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts to Dr. Daniel J. Carlin, the "town doctor" in nearby Dalton. His early life was spent in Dalton, Worcester and Quincy, Massachusetts, and Chatham, New Jersey. Dalton was a "working class town," while Chatham was more affluent with "a lot of dads who worked on Wall Street," Carlin said.

After enrolling at Fordham College, Carlin joined the the U.S. Army in 1983 and served for two years before returning to his studies at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and Marquette University. The Army, Carlin said, was an avenue for young men like himself to learn some much-needed discipline.

"I didn't get in any trouble but, it's a good way for a young man to grow up," he said.

As he approached his 30th birthday, Carlin moved to Sioux City circa 1991, after learning about the region through relatives.

"I really liked the down-to-Earth way people from Northwest Iowa just talk to you and relate to you," he said. "The quality of life out here is, in my mind, much more preferable -- if you want to build your life, raise a family."

He hung out his shingle at the Carlin Law Office, which specializes in medical malpractice and injury litigation.

In announcing his candidacy for the U.S. Senate, Carlin stressed he has been fighting for the "underdogs of this world" throughout his career as a trial attorney. He says he intends to do well by the "Forgotten Man," a concept that gained traction in the Roosevelt years and was revived more recently by Donald Trump.

In his announcement speech, he told the story of an anxious young woman who showed up at his office on a Friday night 19 years ago. The woman wanted to sue Planned Parenthood after she took a pregnancy test at one of their clinics eight weeks earlier and it came back negative. She later discovered she was, in fact, pregnant.

She was upset that she had little time left to get the abortion she said she needed because her husband had left her and she could not afford another child on her pizza-parlor wages.

Carlin asked the woman if she would consider giving up the baby for adoption. He offered to give the woman $500 a month until the baby was born and for "several months thereafter" if she did. The woman later gave birth to a daughter, who was adopted in Nebraska.