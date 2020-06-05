ISU investigating public-private utilities pact, like UI’s

Iowa State University — as it takes steps to go coal-free — also is investigating the possibility of entering a public-private partnership for operation of its utility system, following the lead of the University of Iowa, which in December entered into a $1.165 billion agreement with a French firm.
Pam Cain, Iowa State’s interim senior vice president for operations and finance, made the announcement in a discussion with a subgroup of regents Thursday morning — as part of her campus’ request to proceed with a $12 million to $14 million replacement of its two remaining coal-fired boilers with natural gas-fired boilers.
The work will end the use of coal on the Ames campus.
That project, which the regent subgroup said it would recommend to the board for full approval, would produce annual savings of $3.7 million, according to the proposal. It also is expected to cut ISU greenhouse gas emissions by 35 percent and “significantly reduce other air emissions.”
Cain, in revealing her campus’ inquiry into a possible public-private partnership — called a “P3” — she did not offer any details, including how far the campus has gone in investigating a partnership and what process it might follow.
“Iowa State is researching evaluating P3 opportunities that might exist for university utilities operation to leverage innovation and capture efficiency for the benefit of the university,” she said. “The (coal-replacement) project will run parallel with our P3 efforts and will enhance the value of our utility system to potential private utility partners.”
The University of Iowa began investigating a public-private partnership early in 2019 before inking a deal in December with global energy provider Engie and infrastructure investment firm Meridiam.
The partnership benefited the UI by landing a $1.165 million payment upfront to invest into an endowment. The deal benefited Engie by affording a steady stream of income for five decades and access to tax benefits not available to UI as a public entity.
Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.