Is Grassley’s ‘Full Grassley’ tour of Iowa’s 99 counties the gold standard or gaslighting?

Going to the people

Grassley counters that he varies where he goes in order to meet with a cross-section of Iowans.

His meeting with the Delaware County Farm Bureau on Thursday was relatively low-key. The dozen or so people in Manchester mostly had questions about farm-related issues — dairy prices, protections for livestock producers and limits on meatpackers, help for young farmers and the problem with ethanol waivers.

Later he met with the Dubuque Chamber of Commerce, Jackson and Clinton County Farm Bureaus and closed out his 99-county tour with the Clinton Regional Development Corporation.

Grassley recalled raucous meeting in Manchester that drew about 200 people a few days after the 2018 Parkland school shooting when he was peppered with questions about gun purchase restrictions and gun ownership as well as his 100 percent rating from the National Rifle Association.