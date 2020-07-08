"Irregardless" is a word, Merriam-Webster says

English teachers and grammar enthusiasts across the nation received some disturbing news last week when Merriam-Webster acknowledged the infamous "irregardless" as a word of the week for the week of July 3, 2020.
"From time to time it is drawn to our attention that certain parties find it objectionable that we have included irregardless in our dictionary," Merriam-Webster staff wrote of the word.
The entry states that "irregardless" has been "in near and constant use" since at least 1795. Merriam-Webster referenced the following quotation:
"But death, irregardless of tenderest ties, Resolv’d the good Betty, at length, to bereave. — Charleston City Gazette (Charleston, GA), 23 Jun, 1795"
Additionally referenced are uses of the word in dozens of quotes spanning from 1795 to 1886.
Still, Merriam-Webster classifies "irregardless" as nonstandard: "When a word is nonstandard it means it is 'not conforming in pronunciation, grammatical construction, idiom, or word choice to the usage generally characteristic of educated native speakers of a language.' Irregardless is a long way from winning general acceptance as a standard English word. For that reason, it is best to use regardless instead."
According to Merriam-Webster, the word's etymology is thought to have likely originated from the words "regardless" and "irrespective."
However, with the word "irrespective," the ir- prefix, which means "not," behaves as one would typically expect: Merriam-Webster defines "irrespective" as "lacking in respect."
But "regardless" already means "without regard," so most opponents of "irregardless" argue the problem with the word is that it contains a double negative, and therefore falls short of its desired meaning.
"We do not make the English language, we merely record it," Merriam-Webster staff wrote. "If people use a word with consistent meaning, over a broad geographic range, and for an extended period of time chances are very high that it will go into our dictionary."
Do you think "irregardless" should be considered a word?
