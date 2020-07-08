"Irregardless" is a word, Merriam-Webster says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

English teachers and grammar enthusiasts across the nation received some disturbing news last week when Merriam-Webster acknowledged the infamous "irregardless" as a word of the week for the week of July 3, 2020.

"From time to time it is drawn to our attention that certain parties find it objectionable that we have included irregardless in our dictionary," Merriam-Webster staff wrote of the word.

The entry states that "irregardless" has been "in near and constant use" since at least 1795. Merriam-Webster referenced the following quotation:

"But death, irregardless of tenderest ties, Resolv’d the good Betty, at length, to bereave. — Charleston City Gazette (Charleston, GA), 23 Jun, 1795"

Additionally referenced are uses of the word in dozens of quotes spanning from 1795 to 1886.