Iowans top test given for high school equivalency

DES MOINES — Iowans ranked the highest for the percentage of individuals who passed a high school equivalency exam administered in 25 states and four U.S. territories, state officials announced Tuesday.
Last year, 95.9 percent of Iowans seeking a high school equivalency diploma passed the HiSET exam compared with 80.5 percent nationally. A total of 1,003 Iowans passed the exam, which was developed by the nonprofit Educational Testing Service.
“Achieving the highest passing rate on the HiSET is a testament to these hardworking Iowans and the quality of adult education and literacy programming provided through Iowa’s 15 community colleges,” said Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo in a statement.
“I commend these students for their hard work and the commitment of the adult education and literacy coordinators and instructors who are helping them take the next steps to postsecondary education, training and careers,” Lebo added.
According to the department, the HiSET has served as the state-approved test since 2014. The exam measures the knowledge and proficiency equivalent to those of an Iowa high school graduate. Passing the HiSET exam is one possible path for Iowans to earn a high school equivalency diploma.
Last academic year, North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) had 52 students who had passed all parts of the HiSET test and had an exam pass rate of 95.8%.
"We really want people to pass, we don't want people to waste money," said Sandra Leake, the Adult Education and Literacy Coordinator at NIACC. "We really want them to pass and be successful."
Leake said COVID-19 had caused a slight drop in numbers taking the HiSET. Despite the past year, Leake added they typically have around 60 people who take and pass the HiSET exam.
The largest group of exam completers was 24 students in the 19-24 age group followed up by 16 students in the 25-44 age group.
"A lot of them are working and a lot of them are parents so they are trying to juggle (studying for HiSET exam) and raising kids, so it is a big achievement when they complete it," said Leake.
Cerro Gordo County had the largest number of people completing the exam with 13 students. Floyd County followed up with 12 students and then Winnebago County with seven students.
"Iowa has a good history (with education), not only with K-12, but through the colleges and universities," said Leake about Iowa's exam passing rate.
Iowa law allows state providers to offer alternative pathways for students to demonstrate competency that would lead to the issuance of high school equivalency diplomas by the state Education Department. In addition to passing the state-approved exam, providers may offer high school equivalency diplomas based on the attainment of high school credit, postsecondary degree or foreign postsecondary degree.
Department officials noted that opportunities to earn a high school equivalency diploma play an important role in helping build Iowa’s talent pipeline for the careers of today and tomorrow — a key element of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Future Ready Iowa initiative that calls for 70% of Iowans having education or training beyond high school by 2025.
The exam, which is offered both online and in written formats, has five subtests: reading, writing/essay, social studies, science and math. The cost to take all five subject area tests currently is $53.75. The cost to take a single-subject test is $10.75.
