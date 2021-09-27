Iowans top test given for high school equivalency

"We really want people to pass, we don't want people to waste money," said Sandra Leake, the Adult Education and Literacy Coordinator at NIACC. "We really want them to pass and be successful."

Leake said COVID-19 had caused a slight drop in numbers taking the HiSET. Despite the past year, Leake added they typically have around 60 people who take and pass the HiSET exam.

The largest group of exam completers was 24 students in the 19-24 age group followed up by 16 students in the 25-44 age group.

"A lot of them are working and a lot of them are parents so they are trying to juggle (studying for HiSET exam) and raising kids, so it is a big achievement when they complete it," said Leake.

Cerro Gordo County had the largest number of people completing the exam with 13 students. Floyd County followed up with 12 students and then Winnebago County with seven students.

"Iowa has a good history (with education), not only with K-12, but through the colleges and universities," said Leake about Iowa's exam passing rate.