Iowan pushes for rural rumble strips after death of close friend

“Baylee was a very big inspiration. She traveled across the country. She followed her heart and loved like no other and for us, as family members and close friends, we want something good and positive to come out of this,” Madsen told members of a Senate transportation subcommittee Wednesday.

“We’re just hoping to impact lots of lives and to save other friends and family from having the same heartache,” she added.

The Senate bill would direct the state Department of Transportation to put rumble strips — indentations carved into a roadway that create a “rumble” when vehicles pass over them — on all paved county roads that intersect with state and federal highways.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The requirement would apply to county blacktops where the speed limit is 55.

Sponsors of the legislation say such safety measures currently are now located at the discretion of state Department of Transportation officials, but they believe rumble strips could be installed by cutting grooves in the pavement at a relatively low cost.

The rumble strip additions would help address drivers who are distracted by electronic devices or who are sleepy as they approach sometimes busy intersections, they say.