Iowa won’t commit to letting public see prison review

The state wants the vendor to examine Iowa’s nine prison buildings for security vulnerabilities and “appropriateness for use in housing the population designated for that site,” the request states. Woodard and Dutcher attempted to use a metal grinder to get through bars outside the prison windows, investigators said.

The review also will cover the number of staff at Iowa’s prisons, the possibility of using alternative shifts, such as 10- or 12-hour shifts, overtime, absenteeism and training. Iowa Democratic lawmakers have asked for more than $34 million in new money to fill more than 500 vacant Corrections positions.

Another Corrections request for proposals that closed this week seeks a body orifice security scanner for the Anamosa prison. These scanners, which look like chairs and cost about $11,000, are promoted as a nonintrusive way to check inmates for metal objects that could be used as weapons.

The Anamosa prison remains on modified lockdown, which means offender education and apprenticeship programs have been stalled for more than six weeks.

New prison security director named