 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa weather: Snow to return to Iowa this weekend
0 comments
alert top story

Iowa weather: Snow to return to Iowa this weekend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Winter weather weblogo

Another round of snowfall is expected to find its way to Iowa this weekend.

The heaviest snowfall ranges are predicted to be in western, northwestern and north central Iowa.

In the Mason City area, there is an 80 percent chance of precipitation Sunday, with snow accumulation between 3 and 5 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

With the snow could come hazardous travel conditions, so check road and weather reports before heading out this weekend.

Now would be an opportune time to prepare an emergency winter supply kit for your vehicle. For more information, visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/winter-before.

VIDEO: How weather impacts mental health

COMMUNITY MATTERS: Become a member
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Vilsack Mason City event

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News