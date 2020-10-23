Iowa weather: Snow to return to Iowa this weekend

Another round of snowfall is expected to find its way to Iowa this weekend.

The heaviest snowfall ranges are predicted to be in western, northwestern and north central Iowa.

In the Mason City area, there is an 80 percent chance of precipitation Sunday, with snow accumulation between 3 and 5 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

With the snow could come hazardous travel conditions, so check road and weather reports before heading out this weekend.

Now would be an opportune time to prepare an emergency winter supply kit for your vehicle. For more information, visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/winter-before.

