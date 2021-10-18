 Skip to main content
Iowa weather — rainfall, above average temps and a freeze

Harvest

 Rebecca F. Miller, Special to the Globe Gazette

Despite widespread rain across Iowa, farmers had nearly five days of suitable weather to continue their corn and soybean harvests as well as fall tillage and fertilizer application.

And while warmer than average conditions continued last week, portions of northern Iowa experienced the first subfreezing temperatures of the season, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said Monday.

Virtually all of Iowa’s corn crop has reached maturity, according to the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA.

Forty-three percent of corn for grain has been harvested, one week ahead of the five-year average. Moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain was 18 percent. Iowa’s corn condition rated 63 percent good to excellent.

Despite the rain showers, soybean harvest reached 70 percent, one week ahead of the five-year average, the USDA said.

Producers in south-central Iowa have more than half their soybean crop remaining to be harvested while producers in all other districts have at least 52 percent already harvested.

Near-normal to wetter than average conditions were reported statewide as multiple low pressure systems brought widespread rainfall across Iowa, according to Justin Glisan, state climatologist.

Several southeastern and south-central stations report more than 1.5 inches above normal rainfall, with some areas 2 inches above normal.

Weekly rain totals ranged from 0.20 inch at Mason City in Cerro Gordo County to 3.52 inches near Drakesville in Davis County and at Sigourney in Keokuk County.

The statewide weekly average precipitation was 1.13 inches while the normal is 0.56 inch.

Topsoil moisture levels, however, remain rated 8 percent very short, 34 percent short, 57 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus.

Subsoil moisture levels rated 16 percent very short, 38 percent short and 46 percent adequate with surpluses reported.

Unseasonably warm temperatures also remained across Iowa with departures above 4 degrees in Eastern Iowa. The statewide average temperature was 54.9 degrees, 2.1 degrees above normal.

Oskaloosa in Mahaska County observed the week’s high temperature of 85 degrees Oct. 10, 18 degrees above normal.

Sibley in Osceola County reported the week’s low temperature of 28 degrees Oct. 17, 7 degrees below normal.

Corn, soybean harvest ahead of average

 

 

By James Q. Lynch, Gazette Des Moines Bureau

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

