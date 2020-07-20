Iowa voters will get absentee ballot request forms

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES — Citing COVID-19 concerns, legislative leaders on Friday said they will allow Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate to mail absentee voter request forms for the Nov. 3 general election to all of the state’s registered voters.

Friday’s unanimous vote was an about-face for majority Republicans who had opposed Pate’s decision to mail the forms to Iowans before the June primary, which saw record turnout.

“We want as many people as possible to vote,” Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said. “We want this election to be as accessible as possible, we need it to be predictable for campaigns, we need it to be uniform across the state so Iowans in every county are treated the same, and we need it to be as secure as possible. This proposal accomplishes all of those things.”

However, Democrats on the 24-member Legislative Council said that stance was a shift from last month’s session when majority Republicans voted to force Pate to seek the council’s approval if he planned a similar emergency statewide mailing in the future.