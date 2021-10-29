Iowa Utilities Board schedules informational meetings for Navigator pipeline

The Iowa Utilities Board has scheduled informational meetings for landowners in 36 Iowa counties about a proposed 1,300-mile large-scale carbon capture pipeline across Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota.

The pipeline proposed by Midwest-based Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC would capture carbon dioxide at local facilities, convert it to liquid form and transfer the liquefied carbon dioxide to a permanent underground sequestration site in Illinois.

The proposed project is classified as a hazardous liquid pipeline, which is governed by state law and IUB administrative rules.

Under Iowa law, the pipeline company is required to hold informational meetings in each county in which real property or property rights would be affected. The company will provide notice of the meetings to each affected landowner as well as each person in possession of or residing on the property.

In addition to the in-person meetings, which begin Nov. 29, the IUB has scheduled a virtual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at the IUB’s Hearing Room.

Scheduled meetings in the North Iowa area include:

Kossuth County: December 3, noon – Eagle Center (banquet room), 401 Smith St., Lakota

Franklin County: December 16, noon – Franklin County Convention Center, 1008 Central Ave. W., Hampton

Butler County: December 16, 6 p.m. – Greene Community Center, 204 W. South St., Greene

Floyd County: December 17, noon – Floyd County Fairgrounds (Youth Enrichment Center), 2516 Seven Mile Road, Charles City

For information about the proposed pipeline, visit www.iub.iowa.gov. To register for meetings, visit https://iub.iowa.gov/board-activity/hearing-and-meeting-calendar. Written comments may be filed at https://iub.iowa.gov/online-services/open-docket-comment-form, by email at customer@iub.iowa.gov or by mail at Iowa Utilities Board, Attn: Docket No. HLP-2021-0003, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, IA 50319.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0