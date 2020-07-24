Iowa universities forecast big tuition losses

“Due to the volatility of the fall sports schedules resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the detailed athletic budgets will be considered for board approval at its September meeting,” board documents say.

Dorm reductions

Among the self-supporting enterprises across the campuses are the residence systems at UI and ISU — both of which are bracing for budgetary losses this year, with fewer students expected to live on campus in the fall and having no summer revenue.

At UI, anticipated occupancy has been reduced from 6,225 to 5,700. Total revenue projections have dropped nearly $8 million and its total fund balance projections have dropped $12.7 million.

ISU has reduced its occupancy from 10,238 to 9,464, with revenue expected to fall $7.7 million. The Linden and Oak Elm halls will be reserved for in-system students needing isolation and quarantine housing, according to the budget documents.

ISU’s residence system reserve funds are projected to increase “due to the cancellation of previously planned improvement projects.”

And although UNI’s residence system is not projecting as many losses, it’s looking at nearly 200 fewer students.

Veterinary Lab Cuts