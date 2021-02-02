Iowa universities apologize for ‘egregious’ free speech errors

“So as much as I greatly appreciate, dean, your efforts and look forward to seeing them implemented, I expect the entire university, all of you, to come up with a systemic policy.”

Kaufmann called repeated court losses at the expense of taxpayers “unacceptable.”

“Your goal as universities is education, not indoctrination,” he said. “And so I would just ask that you report back to us, not just about this specific incident. … But that you have a greater plan on how to make decades worth of students not feel the same way that Michael did.”

And Rep. Steve Holt, R-Denison, who’s introduced legislation to eliminate tenure for faculty across Iowa’s public universities, tied together the issues of free speech and academic protections — suggesting abuse of the former might justify elimination of the latter.

“I wonder if the assault on free speech by some university professors is not related to the belief that they’re Teflon-coated and indestructible and, therefore, maybe we need to look at getting rid of tenure,” Holt said.

Iowa State testimony