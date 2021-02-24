Iowa U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley backs state election law changed

Judges and election officials across the county from both major parties, including Trump appointees, have found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. State and federal judges dismissed more than 50 lawsuits presented by then President Trump and his allies, and U.S. election security officials have said the election was "the most secure in American history."

Grassley declined on comment on Carlin's campaign and that his decision on whether he will seek another term in 2022 is months off, stating he plans to make a decision sometime this fall.

Grassley, 87, would be 95 at the end of what would be his eighth term.