Iowa Trump, Biden voters agree on need for small business pandemic aid

However, prospects for another round of COVID-19 relief, including assistance for small business, are not great.

“Next to nil,” was Sen. Chuck Grassley’s assessment of the likelihood of more relief being approved before Congress adjourns for the election.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s promise to keep the House in session until something is approved offered him little encouragement.

“They’re going to have to pass something that’s a lot better than even what the bipartisan group put together yesterday that she rejected,” he said.

Pelosi turned down a $1.5 trillion “middle ground” package from the Problem Solvers Caucus — 25 GOP and 25 Democratic representatives. It would have provided another round of stimulus checks, boosted unemployment insurance and aid for state and local governments.

Based on indications from the Trump administration, a compromise “might have a chance,” Grassley said. There have been suggestions the president might accept a $1.5 trillion package.