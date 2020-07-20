Iowa traffic deaths near historic lows

“Since that low point, we’ve slowly crept our way back up,” he said. “We’ve been sitting at about 15 to 20 percent fewer vehicles on the road for the past four or five weeks or so. There’s a lasting reduction. When will we get back to normal and maybe even positive? It’s hard to tell. We’re still in a very unclear situation with the pandemic itself, as well as life has changed for a lot of people — working from home and how people feel comfortable about going out.”

COVID-19 effects have played havoc with transportation financial norms. State revenue from fuel taxes and vehicle sales has dropped, causing uncertainty for some highway construction plans. The reduced vehicle traffic and safer roads have resulted in some temporary insurance rate rollbacks. But the travel industry is feeling the effects of fewer hotels bookings and car rentals in the midst of what usually is the height of summer vacation and travel season.

Many Americans are “still taking a wait-and-see attitude” when it comes to travel, said Mark Peterson, AAA spokesman for the Iowa-Minnesota area.

Many of those plans are being done cautiously and “more spur of the moment,” according to the association that forecast Americans would take 700 million trips from July through September based upon economic indicators and state re-openings that are subject to change.