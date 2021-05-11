 Skip to main content
Iowa to halt federal pandemic unemployment benefits next month
Iowa to halt federal pandemic unemployment benefits next month

  • Updated
Iowa will stop its participation in federal unemployment benefits effective June 12, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday morning.

Starting then, Iowans will no longer be able to receive Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation or Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation. The programs do not expire nationally until Sept. 4.

Virus Outbreak Iowa

Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks on March 18 in Johnston, during her first news conference since the state surpassed one million administered doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Reynolds has eliminated pandemic-related unemployment benefits in Iowa starting next month.

“Federal pandemic-related unemployment benefit programs initially provided displaced Iowans with crucial assistance when the pandemic began,” Reynolds said in a news release.

“But now that our businesses and schools have reopened, these payments are discouraging people from returning to work.”

Those programs made up more than 80 percent of unemployment benefits paid in the week ending May 1 in Iowa. State unemployment benefits will remain in place. The minimum weekly payment for an unemployed Iowan without any dependents is $73.

Breaking News