Iowa to end federal pandemic unemployment benefits next month

Citing strong labor market and recovering economy, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced she would end federal pandemic unemployment benefits effective June 12.

“Federal pandemic-related unemployment benefit programs initially provided displaced Iowans with crucial assistance when the pandemic began,” Reynolds said in a news release.

“But now that our businesses and schools have reopened, these payments are discouraging people from returning to work.”

“The overwhelming message we receive from employers these days is the lack of workforce that is adversely affecting their ability to recover from the pandemic,” said Director Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development. “There are currently over 66,000 job openings posted on https://www.iowaworks.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx.”

Iowa will continue to pay regular unemployment claims.

Those programs made up more than 80 percent of unemployment benefits paid in the week ending May 1 in Iowa. State unemployment benefits will remain in place. The minimum weekly payment for an unemployed Iowan without any dependents is $73.

In a news release, the state offered this information for claimants: