Iowa tax cuts remain a GOP priority for post-pandemic era

DES MOINES — Statehouse Republicans — fortified by 2020 election successes — are hoping this year to resume revamping state tax policy against a backdrop of revenue uncertainty as Iowa works to rebound from a deadly pandemic and damaging derecho.
The biggest question marks hanging over Gov. Kim Reynolds and the GOP-led Legislature are how soon and how effective will a vaccine for the coronavirus be in returning some semblance of normalcy, and how will government finances stand up to the COVID-19 ripple effect as they build a new state budget without the safety net of the one-time federal infusion of $1.25 billion in aid and billions more in emergency assistance.
“We’ve always approached it in a way for uncertainty,” Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said in discussing GOP budgeting principles that has held spending below projected tax collections, though “we didn’t know that it would be this uncertain.”
“We have always tried to budget in a way where, if something unforeseen happened, we were prepared for it and thankfully we did, looking at the position that we’re in now,” he said in a recent interview.
That cautious approach likely will be on display again when the newly configured Iowa General Assembly convenes its 2021 session starting Monday.
State revenue projectors — with some concern over ongoing volatility — have estimated state tax collections will grow by 3.7 percent in the upcoming budgeting cycle. That growth has bolstered GOP resistance to calls for tapping into more than $1 billion in state emergency and surplus reserves to aid in Iowa’s COVID-19 recovery.
Key legislators indicated during pre-session forums that the financial toll of the pandemic on Iowa still isn’t fully known, so it would be best to take a prudent approach to setting spending levels or considering any state tax changes until hard-hit sectors of the economy and workforce are more fully recovered.
“I’m kind of in the ‘wait and see mode’ to see what the governor comes with, with her Invest in Iowa, if she’s going to move that forward or a variation of that,” said Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.
At the same time, he indicated it may take six months or a year “to kind of see how things shake out with the virus and then we can move forward.”
Reynolds has not said whether she will resume her call for a major tax-swap plan that was sidelined when COVID-19 hit Iowa last March, but she did tell a taxpayers’ group recently that while the pandemic has Republican tax-cut plans on hold in Iowa, the pause is only temporary.
“As I’ve said time and time again, we’re not done yet,” Reynolds told members of the Iowa Taxpayers Association.
Likewise, Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said as long as Republicans are in control of the Statehouse, efforts to reduce taxes and streamline government will be at the top of the agenda.
“We’re going to look at ways to continue to make our tax code better and continue to reduce taxes where needed,” said Whitver in a recent interview, “and so this session won’t be any different in that way.”
Reynolds has said Iowa is looking at the post-pandemic from a position of strength after finishing a rocky fiscal 2020 with a $305 million budget surplus and reserves topping $700 million. Following revisions in December by the state Revenue Estimating Conference, fiscal analysts in the Legislative Services Agency projected the state’s surplus could grow to $443 million and emergency reserves will be $784 million by June.
Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, said the state should use the surplus to remove state taxes on unemployment insurance benefits paid to Iowans thrown out of work due to the pandemic, similar to the way that taxes were waived on Paycheck Protection Program to Iowa businesses and on federal stimulus checks of $1,200 and $600 that Iowans received or are slated to receive.
Also, with a slower then expected federal rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination program, Bolkcom said Iowa should devote surplus state resources to expedite the process of getting the vaccines distributed here as a top priority — especially schools, packing plants, grocery stores and other sectors with essential workers.
“Absolutely, the state can afford a relief package,” Bolkcom noted. “We’re in the middle of a pandemic. The biggest thing we need to do is get the vaccine out, get people to take the vaccine because that is the only thing that’s going to get the economy rolling again, that is the only thing that is going to open the schools up safely.”
Doing that “is going to take more state resources, and we have the money,” he said. “We’re collecting taxes. (Republicans) want to stockpile it to give another tax cut to rich people. That’s what they do.”
Grassley said he would resist efforts to tap into the “rainy-day” fund or cash reserves because those one-time commitments would need to be repaid, which “will only tie our hands for the following year’s budget. If we’re going to be looking at any of those things, my opinion is that it needs to be done using the ending balances.”
The House speaker said he expects a number of proposals will be considered but in the context of maintaining a “responsible” budget.
“We’re going to have more strain and asks and requests on our budget than I think we’ve had in my time in the Legislature,” he said.
Reynolds has said it’s too soon to consider using state reserves and Iowa still has $47 million in federal CARES Act money to distribute. Also, recently enacted federal legislation will send Iowa and other states millions of dollars to distribute COVID-19 vaccines, pay for more testing, for food assistance and child care, and to perform other local public health functions.
“While the state of Iowa really is in great fiscal health when you consider the year that we just went through whether it’s COVID-19 or it’s a drought or it’s the derecho that hit a large majority of our state,” Reynolds told a recent news conference, “we’re not through COVID-19 and so we have to continue to monitor it very carefully and continue to see what the impact is to revenues.”
Reynolds declined an interview request for the bureau’s legislative preview series, breaking a long-standing tradition of the sitting governor meeting with Iowa reporters to discuss issues that might be addressed during the session.
Instead of meeting individually with Iowa news organizations, she plans to attend a roundtable discussion with members of the Iowa Capitol Press Association this week.
Reynolds last session proposed her Invest in Iowa plan that sought a 1 percent sales tax increase while cutting state income taxes by 10 percent. It would fund water quality efforts and ease local property taxes by shifting mental health costs to the state and phasing down property tax levies.
The plan — which Reynolds said amounted to an overall tax reduction — would still generate about $540 million a year for the state, with $172 million going to natural resources, conservation, outdoor recreation and water quality improvement. More than $80 million a year of it would be earmarked for mental health care.
“While the pandemic cut our discussion short on those and other tax reforms, I want you to know they’ve just been delayed, not forgotten,” Reynolds told the taxpayers association.
“I hope you know that we’re going to continue to look at tax cuts. Everything is on table,” she said. “We want to really try to be as bold as we can but be very fiscally responsible in doing that and being able to fund the priorities that we believe are important to Iowans.”
Legislative Republicans have indicated an openness to making tax policy changes and possibly easing or removing triggers in 2018 tax legislation that would accelerate some provisions.
But Whitver said Senate Republicans were “very, very hesitant” to raise the state sales tax “and it would have to be a very, very significant overall reduction to have that conversation.”
Bolkcom said his read of the governor’s proposals is the plan projects the 2018 legislation’s triggers will be met, which will add $341.5 million in tax cuts to the $464 million in reduced general fund revenue already projected from the legislation. That will be offset by a $535 million increase in sales and use tax collections, but it’s still a $270 million overall cut in state general fund revenue.
The constitutional requirement that three-eighths of a new sales tax increase goes for environmental and conservation programs would mean about $193 million. And having the state pick up $80 million of the counties’ $115 million mental health levy would combine for about $270 million in new state spending commitments.
Coupled with an overall $260 million cut in revenue, Bolkcom said that would create a $500 million-plus swing and a shift in tax burden to lower-wage workers to pay for government.
Thank You
Thank you for all the cards I received for my 96th birthday. Each card held a special memory. Thanks for the memories.
Alta Hansen
Kaylah Godfrey attains Master's
Congratulations to Kaylah Godfrey who graduated with honors from UNI on November 28th with her Master’s Degree in Speech Language Pathology. She will be starting her job with Central Rivers Area Education Agency in January as a school SLP.
We are so very proud of you Kaylah.
Love, from the Godfrey & Hepperly families.
Ted Wisman, 80
This awesome guy is celebrating his 80th birthday on January 3rd.
Please help us celebrate with a card shower. Wishes can be sent to 20722 Poplar Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401.
All our Love, Your Wife & Family
Happy 50th Anniversary!
Steve and Shelley (Stanton) Moore of Mason City were married January 1, 1971 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, IA. They have two children, daughter Shannon (Mike) Janssen of Mason City and son Zach (Kelly) Moore with two grandchildren Zoey and Kellan of Sewickley, PA. Family fur babies are Sparky, KC and Shelby. Family will celebrate when they can all be together in 2021. Here's to a Happy NEW Year everyone!
Thank You
THANK YOU hardly seems enough to say for all the cards I received for my 80th birthday.
I enjoyed and appreciated each one.
May God Bless you for your thoughtfulness.
Dorothy Kahl
Prayer to Saint Anthony
Thank you St. Anthony for helping DM find what had been lost and for all my prayers you have interceded for me. RP
This prayer to St. Anthony asks for help in finding missing items:
Saint Anthony, perfect imitator of Jesus, who received from God the special power of restoring lost things, grant that I may find (mention your petition) which has been lost. At least restore to me peace and tranquility of mind, the loss of which has afflicted me even more than my material loss.
To this favor I ask another of you: that I may always remain in possession of the true good that is God. Let me rather lose all things than lose God, my supreme good. Let me never suffer the loss of my greatest treasure, eternal life with God. Amen.
Leo Chisholm, 90
90th birthday, Leo Chisholm
No big party this time due to the virus. So we decided to have a card shower for dad.
Send cards to Leo Chisholm at 5 Presidential Court, Osage, Iowa 50461.
His birthday is December 24th. Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Thank You
Thank you so much for all the cards we received for our 60th Wedding Anniversary. We appreciate everyone thinking about us and taking the time to send a card!
Thank you,
Wendell and Karen Westphal
Idona Schott, 105
Idona (Gesme) Schott will be celebrating her 105th birthday on December 26, 2020. Idona holds the record for longevity in the Gesme lineage.
In lieu of a party due to the pandemic in Iowa, she would enjoy a card, a letter, or even a phone call of congratulations sent to her at 300 Second Street NE, Apt 300, Mason City, Iowa 50401.
Schroeder, 50 years
Happy 50th Anniversary Perry and Sandi Schroeder!
Perry and Sandi Schroeder of Garner were married December 19, 1970.
Celebrating with them are their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Doris Boehnke, 93
Doris Boehnke will turn 93 on December 23rd.
Birthday wishes for Doris can be sent to her at 1030 260th Street, Ventura, IA 50482.
Happy Birthday Mom from your kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. We hope you have a wonderful day!!
In Memorium
FOR OUR SON BEN HANSON
WE’LL MISS YOU AT CHRISTMAS
You never said I’m leaving,
You never said goodbye.
You were gone before I knew it,
And only God knew why.
A million times I needed you,
A million times I cried.
If love alone could have saved you,
You never would have died.
In life I loved you dearly,
In death I love you still.
In my heart you hold a place,
That no one could ever fill.
It broke my heart to lose you,
But you didn’t go alone.
For part of me went with you,
The day God took you home.
WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH
Prayer to Saint Expedite
Thank you St. Expedite for helping with my mom's health scare. RP
Prayer to Saint Expedite for Urgent Need
Prayer to Saint Expedite for Urgent Need
Our dear martyr and protector, Saint Expediter,
you who know what is necessary and
what is urgently needed.
I beg you to intercede before the Holy Trinity,
that by your grace my request will be granted.
(Clearly express what you want,
and ask him to find a way to get it to you.)
May I receive your blessings and favors.
In the name of our Lord Jesus Christ. Amen
If Saint Expedite grants your request,
place an ad in the newspaper thanking Saint Expedite,
so that his name and fame will grow.
Wilson, 50 years
Happy 50th Anniversary Mom & Dad!
Gordon and Linda Wilson are celebrating 50 years of marriage. They were married December 18, 1970. Celebrating with them is their son Bryan and daughter-in-law Ashley, and 2 grandchildren Hannah and Harper Wilson. Cards can be sent to them at: 5 Crystal Heights Place, Ventura, IA 50482. A family party will be planned at a later date.
DeEtta Pearce, 90
DeEtta (Nemmers) Pearce, of Mason City, will celebrate her 90th birthday December 19, 2020.
DeEtta has six children: Randy (Mary Kay) Pearce, Plymouth, MN; Rick (Colleen) Pearce, Rockwell; Ron (Arlina - deceased) Pearce, Ankeny; Roger (Dee) Pearce, Mason City; Rob (JoAnn) Pearce, Mason City; and Deb (Todd) Kalkwarf, Aplington. She has 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Cards and well wishes may be sent to DeEtta at: 603 S Tennessee Pl, Mason City, IA 50401.
Happy birthday! We all love you so very much!
Jackie Eden, 80
Jackie Eden
is turning 80 years
~ young ~
on December 14th!
Help her celebrate with birthday wishes,
notes, memories or photos
Send to:
PO Box 83
333 Way Avenue
Woden, IA 50484
Root - 50th Anniversary
Card Shower:
Leon and Bev Root will celebrate 50 years of marriage on December 27, 2020. Their family invites everyone to shower them with cards for their celebration.
Please send cards and memories to Leon and Bev Root, 930 200th St, Latimer, IA 50452.
Thank You
A big thank you to our family for making our 50th anniversary celebration wonderful, even under the circumstances of Covid concerns.
Thanks to all our family & friends for the all cards and best wishes. We deeply appreciate all of you!
Bob & Phyllis Rodgers
Patty Smith, 90
Patty Smith of Mason City will celebrate her 90th birthday December 16th!
Please help her celebrate with a card or good wishes.
Cards/messages can be sent to 1634 Fourth Street SW, Mason City, IA. 50401.
Noon Rotary Club December Student of the Month, Nguyen Cao
Nguyen Cao, a senior at Mason City High School, was chosen as the Noon Rotary Club Student of the Month for December. She is the daughter of Tuan Cao and Ai Pham, and sister of Kiet and Louis Cao.
Nguyen has been a member of Mason City High School choir for three years, art club for two years, and science club for one year. She is also a member of the National Honor Society. Her community service includes volunteering at One Vision and school community services day.
Nguyen plans to attend Iowa State University to pursue a degree in apparel design and architecture.
Milestone achieved
Congratulations to Anamaria Canchola's National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) Virtual Induction on December 2, 2020. Master of Social Work Program at Walden University - Concentration: Advanced Clinical Practice. Anticipating graduation in summer 2021. Anamaria was awarded Phi Alpha Honor Society in August 2019. In August 2018, Anamaria accepted an academic scholarship of $12,000 from Walden University. We are very proud of you, Steve, Aaron, & Anthony Canchola
Bernice Kirk, 101
Bernice Kirk is celebrating her 101st birthday on December 11, 2020. Because of the covid, there will be no party, but cards are welcome.
Her address is as follows:
Bernice Kirk
216 Third Street North
PO Box 613
Rockwell, Iowa 50469
Nicholas, 70 years
Bill and Mary Lou Nicholas are celebrating 70 years of marriage. They were married December 17, 1950, at the First Methodist Church in Mason City, IA. Celebrating with them are their 3 sons Bill (Barb) Nicholas, Greg (Julie) Nicholas, Jeff (JoAnn) Nicholas, 5 grandchildren Carolyn (Gabe) Haugland, Greg (Erin) Nicholas, Emily (Cory) Gerdts, Andrew (Paige) Nicholas, Victoria Nicholas and 9 great-grandchildren. Cards can be sent to them at: 3554 Ocean Drive 704S, Vero Beach, FL 32963.
Margery Demaray, 90
Margery Field Demaray celebrated her 90th birthday in her home at 1717 Indigo Avenue, Rudd, Iowa. Margie is the Mother of five sons and their wives, Roger and Lou Ann, Ron and Ellen, Randy and Wendy, Rick and Julie and Russ and Candy. Grandmother to 12 and Great Grandmother to 22.
Alta Hansen, 96
Alta Hansen, lifelong resident of Mason City, will celebrate her 96th birthday on December 18th. She is happy, healthy, and looking forward to the future and the vaccine. Please help us celebrate Alta with a card or kind word. Greetings may be sent to her at 812 16th N.E., Mason City, Iowa 50401.
Thank You
Thank you to my family and friends for all the cards and greetings you sent me on my 90th birthday.
You gave me a wonderful day of great memories.
Betty Graversen
Harlan, 50 years
Pat and Carol (Josten) Harlan of Clear Lake celebrated their 50th anniversary with a small family supper in Colorado.
They were married on November 28, 1970, at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner, Iowa.
The couple call Clear Lake home and love going out on the water with friends and family. They also spend time in Venice, Florida, where they enjoy biking, playing pickle-ball and going to the beach.
The Harlan's have two children, Sean (Colleen) and Theresa. They also have two granddaughters, Alayna and Evaline.
Happy 50th Birthday Brad Hill
Please help us wish this very special guy a Happy 50th Birthday on December 11th. Cards and wishes may be sent to him at 323 Lakeview Dr., Mason City, IA 50401.
All our love to you Bradley ~ your family
Thank You
How grateful we are for all the cards, calls, messages and various other ways you made our anniversary very special.
Thank you each and every one of you.
Bud and Pauline Johnson
Dorothy Kahl, 80
Dorothy Kahl of Mason City, formerly of Nora Springs, will be celebrating her 80th birthday on December 17, 2020. Join her children Robert Kahl, Daniel Kahl and Jill (Kahl) Ritch as we commemorate this milestone with a card shower. Well wishes can be sent to 501 S Tennessee Place #302, Mason City, IA 50401-4338.
Lois Goeman, 90
Lois Goeman will turn 90 on December 8th. Help us in celebrating her birthday with a card shower. Birthday wishes can be sent to Lois at: 215 Country Club Drive Apt A, Belmond, Iowa 50421.
Willert, 25 years
Looks like we made it! 25 YEARS! SO much to be THANKFUL for! Scott & Lori Willert of 4211 Tulip Lane (Bolan), Kensett, IA 50448, married November 18, 1995. Thanks to our parents Joe & Linda (Koppen) Nydegger of Bolan and Carrol (and late Ruth) Willert of Thompson. Thanks to our children Kelsie & Cole attending UNI. Thanks to our relatives, church family, and friends who shared the past 25 years with us!
Thank You
We are very grateful to our children, Kelli Duren and Chris Holahan, for organizing our 50th Wedding Anniversary announcement.
Thank you to all of our family and friends for the thoughts and gifts you shared with us.
Patrick and Diana Holahan
Larsen, 50 years
Rick and Linda Larsen are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary November 28th. They were married at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Lamont, Iowa.
They have a daughter Lori Hillman (son in law Arlington), son Charles, and three grandchildren, Kyle, Jessica, and Callie. Please join them in celebrating. Cards may be sent to: 2024 Lime Kiln Road, Osage, Iowa 50461.
Butterfield, 70 years
William Roland Butterfield and Martha Jean (Baker) Butterfield, of Mason City, Iowa, were married December 1, 1950, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. Cards and wishes may be sent to them at 15696 Nettle Ave, Mason City, IA 50401. They have six children, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Married at 17 and 19 years old, Bill and Martha’s love and precious union has been for 25,568 days. They have had the courage and the faith to walk hand in hand along the path of God’s own plan he laid out for them that amazing day, December 1, 1950. Bill and Martha have been entrepreneurs in the Mason City area for decades owning businesses, rental properties and Butterfield Farm.
Thank You
Many thanks to my family and friends for all the cards, calls, and flowers I received for my birthday.
I am so grateful.
Mary Coyle
Betty Taylor, 90
Betty Taylor, formerly of Swaledale, will celebrate her 90th birthday on December 4, 2020.
Due to the pandemic, a family celebration will not be possible. Betty would be greatly blessed by a card shower from family and friends.
Cards can be sent to:
Rockwell Care Center
707 Elm St East
Rockwell, IA 50469
Happy 70th Anniversary
Kenneth and Ruth Benjegerdes - November 26, 2020
Love from your family: Steven, Karen, Marian, Barbara, and Gary
Retirement
It’s happening. It just got real.
Stan is retiring.
Comments: (515) 243-7220; rod.boshart@thegazette.com