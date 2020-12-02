Iowa tax analyst: Revenue numbers don’t show true picture

Given the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic — the temporary business closures and permanent shutdowns along with job losses it has caused — Iowa’s economy has done surprisingly well and better than most experts expected, he said.

The state Revenue Estimating Conference, which meets later this month to set projections that the Legislature and Gov. Kim Reynolds must use for budgeting purposes next session, expects the state treasury to take in about $10 million less than last fiscal year — a minus 0.1 percent estimate.

Robinson said Iowa’s financial situation has been propped up by “a huge amount” of federal money via the $1.25 billion CARES Act stimulus, PPP assistance to businesses, farm payments and derecho disaster aid.

“It probably would be a lot worse without it,” he noted. “It would probably be Armageddon time, I wouldn’t doubt,” he said.

At the same time, Robinson said the state revenue numbers don’t capture the fact that many of the Iowans who have been hardest hit financially during the COVID-19 pandemic are at the “lower end” of the “income stream.”

