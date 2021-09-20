Iowa state parks struggle despite promise of aid and increased usage

As tourists flock to Iowa’s state parks in record numbers, the park system struggles to sustain adequate funding from the state, despite being a major contributor to its economy and an escape for Iowans amidst a global pandemic, an investigation by IowaWatch has found.

Iowa’s park system is one of the state government’s most popular programs. Visitations skyrocketed to a record 16.6 million last year.

That record reflects an upward trend dating back to 1995. Yet the number of park rangers needed to serve that influx has gone in reverse while state funding for parks remained flat, according to data from the nonprofit Iowa Parks Foundation.

“These places have to be maintained to be preserved and protected, and it does require resources,” said Patricia Boddy, a former deputy director of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources who was involved in a 2011 comprehensive architectural design study of parks.

“We’ve got parks that are beautiful,” she said. “They are amazing spaces; they were set aside for their pristine qualities and what they can do for the soul, and we’re letting them go downhill rapidly because we won’t make the investment.”

State employee and visitation data show a ranger force of 55 has been slashed to 35 since 1995.