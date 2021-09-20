Iowa state parks struggle despite promise of aid and increased usage

As tourists flock to Iowa’s state parks in record numbers, the park system struggles to sustain adequate funding from the state, despite being a major contributor to its economy and an escape for Iowans amidst a global pandemic, an investigation by IowaWatch has found.
Iowa’s park system is one of the state government’s most popular programs. Visitations skyrocketed to a record 16.6 million last year.
That record reflects an upward trend dating back to 1995. Yet the number of park rangers needed to serve that influx has gone in reverse while state funding for parks remained flat, according to data from the nonprofit Iowa Parks Foundation.
Iowa’s state park system was created 100 years ago. Thanks to COVID-19, its birthday party is being delayed.
“These places have to be maintained to be preserved and protected, and it does require resources,” said Patricia Boddy, a former deputy director of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources who was involved in a 2011 comprehensive architectural design study of parks.
“We’ve got parks that are beautiful,” she said. “They are amazing spaces; they were set aside for their pristine qualities and what they can do for the soul, and we’re letting them go downhill rapidly because we won’t make the investment.”
State employee and visitation data show a ranger force of 55 has been slashed to 35 since 1995.
Such staff cuts could affect park staff’s ability to do what they normally do – reduce reckless boating, curb drug abuse, control vandalism, deal with domestic spats and public drunkenness among users, enforce illegal hunting and fishing laws, and maintain safe and sanitary conditions, the IowaWatch investigation found.
The investigation, carried out over the past three months, involved visits to more than 50 state parks, an examination of state laws, strategic plans, documents and statistics from state sources and private foundations, and dozens of interviews.
The investigation found that, despite funding problems and staff cuts, Iowa’s parks currently are useable and adequately maintained, and most visitors say they enjoy them.
But park advocates and experts worry. They say the funding shortage and staffing decline will increasingly take its toll.
Planned park maintenance and renovations are often sidelined, State Parks Bureau data show.
In the meantime, two ambitious plans that would have addressed problems and created a permanent revenue stream have been all but abandoned.
One of those plans, the Parks to People Strategic Plan, was crafted in 2014 by the Iowa Parks Foundation, with the help and support of DNR under then-Gov. Terry Branstad. It intended to create a fully connected 21st century parks system that links Iowa’s landscape of public and private lands and parks, trails, and waterways; however, only three regions — which translates to 12 of Iowa’s 99 counties — have been formed to connect their parks.
The other plan created the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund through a constitutional amendment. It had gained near unanimous, bipartisan support in the Iowa Legislature and was subsequently approved by 63 percent of the voters in a 2010 referendum. It was seen as a funding panacea for Iowa’s natural resources and parks.
To date, the Trust Fund remains empty due to lack of state action, and Gov. Kim Reynolds has not said whether she will try to fill it.
Iowa is among many states that have adopted constitutional amendments funding outdoor recreation, according to the Trust for Public Land, a nationwide nonprofit organization formed to “create parks and protect land for people.”
In anticipation of the 100th anniversary of Iowa state parks in 2020, Pilot Knob State Park …
The difference, however, is that other states have used them to generate that needed revenue.
“We thought it was heralding this great new era,” Boddy said. “What a disappointment.” Boddy served as interim DNR director when the Iowa constitutional amendment was passed in 2010.
Ted Kourousis, executive director of Glacial Lakes Region for Parks to People, said, “It’s frustrating to see what other states have done to improve their environmental amenities and opportunities. Iowa lags so far behind in public ownership of property in state parks, amenities within those state parks, things for people to do outdoor recreation wise.”
Reynolds, Senate Majority Leader Jake Chapman, R-Adel, and House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, did not respond to numerous emails and phone calls requesting comments.
The funding problems and failure to fill the Trust Fund came despite widespread agreement in official state reports that parks greatly contribute to Iowa’s economy and quality of life. With more funding, state tourism officials argue, the parks’ economic jolt would be impactful.
Outdoor recreation, which includes state parks and forests, generates more than $6.1 billion in annual consumer spending in Iowa while creating 75,000 jobs, $1.7 billion in wages and $433 million in state and local tax revenues, according to the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation.
A state study, prepared by the Reynolds administration, says the benefits are even greater – generating $8.7 billion in consumer spending, employing 83,000 Iowans, contributing $2.7 billion in wages and $649 million in in-state and local tax revenue. Those numbers come from the 2018 quinquennial update of Iowa’s Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP).
“Open spaces, parks and their accompanying outdoor recreation amenities are vitally important to Iowa’s economy,” the study said.
The parks are also an escape.
For Brittany Peters of Corydon, Iowa, state parks were a lifesaver during the pandemic.
“I have three young kids, and we needed to get outside for fresh air as soon as weather permitted. It was rejuvenating to be kayaking Iowa’s waters and refreshing to hike into our lush green, forested parks,” Peters said. “During a time when it wasn’t safe to explore the greater world, Iowa’s parks provided a safe place to explore and learn about our home state.”
People like Peters have been flocking to Iowa’s parks for the past 10 years. According to state data, the numbers of visitors have ranged from 13.7 and 15.5 million annually over the past decade.
Todd Coffelt, chief of DNR’s Parks, Forests and Preserves Bureau, emphasizes that impact.
“That park is part of that community, and that community is part of that park,” he said.
Coffelt said DNR must address the gap between park resources and increased usage, and hiring seasonal instead of full-time staff has helped some. The park has about 330 seasonal staff for its 67 parks and four state forests.
Coffelt said lawmakers gave $2 million to the DNR in 2018 to prepare state parks for the 2020 centennial; it was used for deferred maintenance, repair, renovation, and other capital expenses.
Iowa Parks Foundation President Joe Gunderson emphasizes the public’s vital role. He believes a key to sustaining Iowa’s parks system is working from the ground up – focusing on communication and cooperation among locals rather than state government involvement.
The Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund is commonly referred to as the Iowa Water and Land Legacy, or IWILL. It’s one of several legislative and executive proposals for creating sustainable funding for the parks system.
A bipartisan panel of legislators and stakeholders proposed IWILL in 2006. After nearly three years of meetings and research, it proposed the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund and stipulated three-eighths of a cent of sales tax hikes go to it. The committee’s research estimated a sustainable total of $150 million annually over base funding is needed for Iowa’s conservation and natural resources, including state parks.
Iowa Code (Chapter 461) dictates the increased sales tax would not be used to fund existing programs. Instead, it would be distributed into areas like lake restoration, trail construction, soil conservation and watershed protection, local conservation partnership programs, the Resource Enhancement and Protection Program (REAP) and DNR.
Although 63 percent of Iowa voters ratified IWILL through the constitutional amendment in 2010, lawmakers have yet to pass a sales tax increase, leaving the Trust Fund empty.
“IWILL is just absolutely critical,” Boddy, the former DNR deputy director, said.
In January 2020, Reynolds introduced the Invest in Iowa Act. Adjusting the original IWILL formula, the act proposed a one-cent sales tax hike for the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund. It also sought to create sustainable funding for mental health programs.
The tax increase would have been offset by income and property tax cuts and was estimated to bring in $540 million, with about $171 million going into IWILL’s Trust Fund annually. The proposal, however, has been shelved; it faces bipartisan opposition. Reynolds sidelined it due to the pandemic’s effect on the economy and employment.
Democrat lawmakers say the act is a regressive tax increase, while Republicans fear the increase would make Iowa less economically competitive with low-sales-tax states.
Nevertheless, park advocates say the tax is a must, and Iowa voters have said they want it.
“The first thing they [Iowa legislators] need to do is get that sales tax increase to enact IWILL,” Kourousis said. “I mean, citizens spoke, and the majority was in favor of that. … That would take care of a lot of the funding.”
A change in ideology surrounding how government functions in relation to natural resources and outdoor recreation may help shift needed momentum, according to Robert Riley, CEO of Riley Resource Group. He co-chaired Branstad’s Green Ribbon Commission and was instrumental in initial efforts leading to Parks to People.
“The motto that was coined some time ago was to shrink the government to the point where you can drown it in a bathtub, and I think that is the mantra of the current trifecta,” said Riley of Republicans in charge of the Iowa House, Senate and governor’s office.
“They have not decided to embrace the concept of government as a service, they see government as a burden … until that changes, nothing will change.”
IowaWatch - The Iowa Center for Public Affairs Journalism is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news outlet that strives to be the state's leading collaborative investigative news organization. Read more or support its mission at iowawatch.org.
Stephen J. Berry, co-founder of IowaWatch, contributed to this story. Olivia Allen is a Simpson College senior studying journalism.