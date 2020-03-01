Iowa signs $50M no bid contract with company tied to former Reynolds staffer

Iowa’s Workday Timeline

Sept. 26, 2016 — Iowa State University signs $17.6 million contract with Workday, a California-based software company. It’s later announced in the Iowa State Daily newspaper.

Sept. 21, 2017 — Iowa Department of Transportation signs $9.4 million contract with Workday, piggybacking on financial terms set by ISU contract.

June 8, 2018 — Jake Ketzner leaves as Gov. Kim Reynolds’ chief of staff to “pursue opportunities outside state government.”

Oct. 1, 2018 — First date Ketzner is listed as a lobbyist for Workday.

Oct. 30, 2019 — Iowa Office of the Chief Information Officer signs $21 million, five-year contract with Workday to provide human resources and financial cloud-computing services.

Feb. 11, 2020 — Iowa OCIO signs $28 million Workday contract for implementation of human resources systems by summer 2021 and financial systems by summer 2022.