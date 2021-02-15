Iowa senators propose new scrutiny for public aid recipients

“There are people in Iowa suffering, and this only adds to that suffering,” said Rita Carter, a lobbyist for the Iowa United Methodist Church. “We call on you to not advance this bill. It is mean-spirited. It is couched in nice words, but it attacks the credulity of our institutions and the people that these institutions serve.”

Janee Harvey, DHS division administrator for Adult, Children and Family Services, told subcommittee members her agency is “meaningfully engaged in these activities already” to ensure that only eligible Iowans receive the correct amount of assistance as efficiently as possible. She said a new federal model is being prepared for states that should be available this spring that will require a data-sharing agreement but will not have to be purchased by Iowa.

Also, Harvey said, DHS officials are meeting with Equifax, which has proposed a free one-year trial of its income verification product for a pilot project that holds promise without requiring the agency to hire more staff. She noted the state previously contracted with a private vendor in a four-year project that did not produce savings to offset costs.